7 Crazy Tiki Drinks from Around the U.S.A.

Tiki culture is resilient.

Experiencing a frustrating ebb and flow of popularity since its heyday in the 1930s, tiki cocktail craft is finally flourishing once again. The fresh juices, historic recipes and laidback tropical aura are all being spread thanks to a new generation of bars around the country.

With that tiki resurgence comes fresh ideas. The classic cocktails remain sacred, but who can resist the allure of a pirate’s treasure chest brimming with rum or a flaming volcano bearing a bubbling punch? Answer the call of the tiki gods and escape into a paradise of oversized straws, ample dry ice and cinnamon-fueled flames with the country’s most show-stopping tiki drinks.

This article appeared originally in Liquor.com.