The 7 Craziest (and Delicious) Whiskey Flavors You Can Buy

What do you drink when the typical bourbon or Scotch seems a bit too, well, bland?

From the crazy, but expected likes of salmon and bacon vodkas to the more cringe-inducing bottles like honey-flavored Scotch and maple bourbon, some drinkers fawn over wacky bottlings—and flavored whiskey seems to be quickly surpassing vodka when it comes to creativity.

Consider Fireball Cinnamon Whisky. The Canadian spirit’s fan base is spreading like wildfire across the U.S. Despite a recent controversial recall, sales of the whisky tripled from 2012 to 2013 and Fireball’s skyrocketing popularity has inspired some of the country’s biggest brands to follow suit with their own take on the spicy spirit.

But, oh, there are so very many other crazily flavored whiskeys out there.

