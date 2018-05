Actor Michael Fassbender made quite a name for himself in the film Shame, in which he shamelessly bared it all. But before he was cast in the acclaimed film, and just before landing any roles, Fassbender ran a bar. “I was thinking, what if this doesn’t work out? I haven’t been to university, I’m not the most academic person… but then I thought, well, I do know the catering industry, so I’m going to learn as much about making cocktails and running a bar. So I started managing a bar, and then suddenly I was getting auditions,” he said.