Ever wonder what it would be like to brunch with these lovable long-necked creatures? At Giraffe Manor’s sprawling 12-acre estate just outside Kenya’s capital, you can get up close and personal in a way no zoo affords. The gorgeous ten-room hotel serves both humans and giraffes, who often visit at morning and night to peep into the tearoom windows for a snack, before retreating to their forest home.

Where to stay: Giraffe Manor (from $550 a night/person)