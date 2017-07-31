7 American Pinots Worth Splurging on Now

Taste: Pretty bright red berry fruit, tart cherry on the palate with a bit of cedar and great acidity. Well-balanced wine that is a crowd pleaser.

Drink it with: Cheese and charcuterie and rotisserie chicken.

Factoid: If you didn’t realize that Greg Brewer is the winemaker (who also co-founded Brewer-Clifton, producer of iconic Pinots and Chards from Cali’s Central Coast), get on board.