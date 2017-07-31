7 American Pinots Worth Splurging on Now

This article originally appeared on Liquor.com.
I think it’s time for a good domestic dispute—but not the kind you’re thinking. Instead, it would be a tussle between those who love US–produced Pinots and those who swear they’d never drink any Pinot made outside of Europe. Recent vintages have provided domestic producers with fairly ideal climatic conditions that have kept Anderson Valley, Sonoma County and Santa Barbara counties on up to Willamette in Oregon in good standings with critics. And with producers like Jasmine Hirsch and Rajat Parr leading a call for Pinots and Chards that are “In Pursuit of Balance,” as their group’s name suggests, there’s an abundance of beautifully structured Pinots from cooler growing areas in the Western U.S. that are superbly drinkable and cellar-worthy. Each of these bottles is $45 or under—not blow-the-bank expensive but great for a occasional, low-level splurge.