7 American Amaros You Have To Try Now

Oftentimes, bitter flavors are a sign that something is not quite right. In the cocktail world, though, a little bitter means that all is very right with the world.

Since the 1800s—and possibly before—Italian amari have perfectly encapsulated that intense bitter joy in a number of highly sought-after liqueurs: fernet, Campari, Averna, Cynar—and many, many more.

These tongue-tingling, low-alcohol elixirs have inspired a bitter movement out of the Italian motherland and into American distilleries. From Campari-inspired offerings to liqueurs flavored with homegrown roots and herbs, this new range of amari doesn’t yet rival that of Italy, but it’s certainly on its way to becoming its own category.

This article originally appeared on Liquor.com.