If Polar Bears aren’t your thing, how about elephants, giraffes and zebras? This 12-day trip will take you direct to Kenya, where you’ll stay in luxury accommodations right in the middle of stunning wildlife sanctuaries. Pre-organized day trips will take you across the equator to Mount Kenya, a dormant volcano, and to Lake Nakuru National Park, known for its pink flamingos. Just think of the Instagrams.