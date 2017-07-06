7 Actors We Love Name the Desserts They Can't Get Enough Of

Food & Wine

This piece originally appeared on Refinery29.com.

He made you squeal with laughter on Veep. She's the reason you can't stop binge-watching Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He made you despise B613 on Scandal. And, now, these actors and actresses are the reason all your friends will shower you with praise when you take them out for dessert. 

We chatted with 7 in-the-know actors to get the 411 on their favorite sweets, and you better believe we got some amazing answers. Insanely delicious, seriously saccharine, these grade-A recs are all-around diet-busting. From Tina Fey's beloved cupcake to Evan Rachel Wood's bomb-pie suggestion, click through for all of the star-approved treats.
 

1 of 7 © Jim Smeal / BEImages; Sprinkles / Refinery29

The Celeb: Tina Fey - The Dessert: Cupcakes At Sprinkles

The Woman Who Needs No Introduction, Fey is currently working on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, the forthcoming Netflix series she's writing and executive-producing. 

Just about everyone has caught the Sprinkles bug — Fey included. The signature red velvet cupcakes are simply to die for, but we're not opposed to trying other weekly flavors, like chai latte and lemon coconut.

Sprinkles; multiple locations.

Advertisement
2 of 7 © Jim Smeal / BEImages; The Apple Pan / Refinery29

The Celeb: George Newbern - The Dessert: Banana Cream Pie At The Apple Pan

Where would Scandal be without Charlie's Batman to Quinn's Robin? We can't help but revel in their messed-up dynamic, particularly when things got a little weird back in season three. 

A classic, old-fashioned diner if there ever was one, The Apple Pan is known for its famous hamburgers and its equally renowned pies. As for the banana cream pie, Newbern told us, "It's all goodness all the time. Comfort food!"

The Apple Pan, 10801 West Pico Boulevard (at Glendon Avenue); 310-475-3585.

3 of 7 © Jim Smeal / BEImages; Pizzeria Mozza / Refinery29

The Celeb: Jane Lynch - The Dessert: Budino At Pizzeria Mozza


We'll be sad to say goodbye to Glee's Sue Sylvester when the final episode airs this year. Luckily, we'll get to see Lynch in the upcoming flick After the Reality, alongside Glee co-star Matthew Morrison. 

Lynch had nothing but rave reviews for the Budino. "It's a butterscotch pudding... They put rock salt on top of it. It's sugary and salty and sweet," she says.

Pizzeria Mozza, 641 North Highland Avenue (at Melrose Avenue); 323-297-0101.

Advertisement
4 of 7 © Everett Collection / REX USA; The Tam O'Shanter / Refinery29

The Celeb: Chelsea Peretti - The Dessert: C.C. Brown's Hot Fudge Sundae At The Tam O'Shanter

You know this funny lady from Brooklyn Nine-Nine, but her Netflix comedy special Chelsea Peretti: One of the Greats also guarantees more than a few belly laughs.

Asked about her favorite local dessert, Peretti didn't hesitate to call out this Atwater Village spot. "There's a really good ice cream sundae at The Tam O'Shanter," she told us. "I do love a sundae with almonds and hot fudge."

The Tam O'Shanter, 2980 Los Feliz Boulevard (at Boyce Avenue); 323-664-0228.

Advertisement
5 of 7 © Jim Smeal / BEImages; Kathryn Page / Refinery29

The Celeb: Evan Rachel Wood -The Dessert: Banana Cream Pie At Patrick's Roadhouse

The actress is set to share the big screen with Ellen Page in Into The Forest this year. It doesn't yet have a release date, but Wood told us that the flick is about two badass girls facing an apocalyptic-like scenario. We'll be buying tickets. 

The seaside Santa Monica institution has been in business since 1973, so you know it's gotta be delicious. Props to Wood for picking this scrumptious whipped-cream-laden pie — just try not to get sand in it when you cross the street for your beach picnic.

Patrick's Roadhouse, 106 Entrada Drive (at Pacific Coast Highway); 310-459-4544.

Advertisement
6 of 7 © Jim Smeal / BEImages; Mastro's Steakhouse / Refinery29

The Celeb: Reid Scott - The Dessert: Key Lime Pie At Mastro's

Outside of Veep's zany version of the White House, the actor has been keeping busy with lots of upcoming movies, including The Veil with Jessica Alba and the indie comedy Bad Summer

"I'm a pie guy in terms of desserts," Scott told us. "I think Mastro's Steakhouse might have the best key lime pie in Los Angeles." A bold claim, but we'll gladly do our homework to verify the assertion.

Mastro's Steakhouse, 246 North Cañon Drive (near Wilshire Boulevard); 310-888-8782.

Advertisement
7 of 7 © Erik Pendzich / REX USA; Urth Caffe / Refinery29

The Celeb: Katheryn Winnick - The Dessert: Gluten-Free Chocolate Cake At Urth Caffé

Fans of History Channel's Vikings already know and love Winnick, but keep your eye out for the actress in next year's Geostorm, in which she stars with Gerard Butler and Abbie Cornish.

We've been hitting up Urth Caffé for coffee and lattes for years, but thanks to Winnick, we'll be trying the mini-chain's gluten-free chocolate cake immediately.

Urth Caffé; multiple locations.

For the rest of the favorite desserts from actors we love go to Refinery29.com

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up