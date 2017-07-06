7 Actors We Love Name the Desserts They Can't Get Enough Of

This piece originally appeared on Refinery29.com.
He made you squeal with laughter on Veep. She's the reason you can't stop binge-watching Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He made you despise B613 on Scandal. And, now, these actors and actresses are the reason all your friends will shower you with praise when you take them out for dessert.
We chatted with 7 in-the-know actors to get the 411 on their favorite sweets, and you better believe we got some amazing answers. Insanely delicious, seriously saccharine, these grade-A recs are all-around diet-busting. From Tina Fey's beloved cupcake to Evan Rachel Wood's bomb-pie suggestion, click through for all of the star-approved treats.
The Celeb: Tina Fey - The Dessert: Cupcakes At Sprinkles
The Celeb: Tina Fey - The Dessert: Cupcakes At Sprinkles
The Celeb: George Newbern - The Dessert: Banana Cream Pie At The Apple Pan
The Celeb: George Newbern - The Dessert: Banana Cream Pie At The Apple Pan
The Celeb: Jane Lynch - The Dessert: Budino At Pizzeria Mozza
The Celeb: Jane Lynch - The Dessert: Budino At Pizzeria Mozza
The Celeb: Chelsea Peretti - The Dessert: C.C. Brown's Hot Fudge Sundae At The Tam O'Shanter
The Celeb: Chelsea Peretti - The Dessert: C.C. Brown's Hot Fudge Sundae At The Tam O'Shanter
The Celeb: Evan Rachel Wood -The Dessert: Banana Cream Pie At Patrick's Roadhouse
The Celeb: Evan Rachel Wood -The Dessert: Banana Cream Pie At Patrick's Roadhouse
The Celeb: Reid Scott - The Dessert: Key Lime Pie At Mastro's
The Celeb: Reid Scott - The Dessert: Key Lime Pie At Mastro's
7 of 7 © Erik Pendzich / REX USA; Urth Caffe / Refinery29