It’s pretty much a scientific fact that if you are given a pint of ice cream, you will eat too much of it. But now you can wolf down a generous bowl without the guilt, thanks to 240-calories-per-pint Halo Top ice cream. (Compare that to others that clock in at 1,000 calories--oof). One pretty little tub has 24 grams of protein and is low in sugar, carbs and fat. And yes, it’s actually delicious, because it’s made with organic and all-natural sweeteners. We recommend the Lemon Cake flavor. And, no, we’re not sharing.

Halo Top ice cream ($5 MSRP)