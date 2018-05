Its Home: Dominican Republic

First made in the Dominican Republic and now found all around the Caribbean, Mama Juana is made from a combination of red wine, rum, roots and herbs. Honey is also a common ingredient added to cut the acute bitter flavor. It’s rumored to be a potent aphrodisiac, but can also be used for medicinal purposes to alleviate just about anything, including the common cold. You could try mixing this cure-all in a cocktail, but it’s customary to throw it back in shot form and hope for the best.

If you’re looking for your own bottle of liquid Viagra, there is a ready-to-drink Mama Juana on the market called Kalembu. But the pre-bottled Caribbean juice isn’t quite the same as what you’ll find in a bar that makes its own.