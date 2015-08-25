6 Vodkas for People Who Think They Don't Like Vodka

Food & Wine

You hear it from vodka companies all the time: “Our vodka—distilled 47 times and made from the purest spring water in the world—is the best vodka in the world.”

Okay, that precise example is a bit of an exaggeration. But the gimmick is real, and you’ve likely noticed the hyperbolic advertising on TV, in magazines and billboards. Hell, Smirnoff even launched a new ad in April that pokes fun at the exaggerated claims. (“It’s made only from potatoes that look like famous people’s faces.”

Even if you’re a little weary of the vodka game—or if you flat out think you don’t like this “flavorless, odorless” spirit—there are definitely bottles worth paying attention to.

This piece originally appeared on Liquor.com.

1 of 6 Courtesy of Liquor.com

St. George All Purpose Vodka, $30

There are some “all-purpose” uses we wouldn’t suggest using this vodka for. But in cocktails? It can be used in pretty much anything. Distilled from a combination of Bartlett pears and corn, this vodka has a distinctive flavor. The pears give it a hint of fruitiness. Try suggest trying it in a classic vodka cocktail, like a Martini or a Mule.

Advertisement
2 of 6 Courtesy of Liquor.com

Ao Vodka, $46

It’s not clear if it’s the rice this Japanese vodka is distilled from or the bamboo it’s filtered through after the distillation process—or a combination of the two—that gives Ao a super-clean, crisp taste. In the end, who cares? Ao, which means “blue” in Japanese, makes a mean Martini at 80-proof and true vodka enthusiasts should consider sipping it over ice.

3 of 6 Courtesy of Liquor.com

Ultimat, $40

A lot of vodka is made purely from grains, but this Polish, sapphire-encased liquid gets its flavor from a combination of wheat, rye and potatoes. Try it in a Moscow Mule, but beware when it comes to cocktails: This smooth-as-ice vodka is easily overpowered.

Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy of Liquor.com

Comb Vodka, $32

When a vodka craving rears its head, you’ll want this New York–distilled bottle at the ready. Distilled from orange-blossom honey, Comb doesn’t rely on multiple distillations to achieve its faintly fruity aroma and robust flavor. Mix it with a little tonic—or serve it over ice with an orange slice—for an end-of-summer treat.

Advertisement
5 of 6

Snow Leopard Vodka, $40

Cute and tasty? Count us in. Sure, this vodka is distilled six times, but the vodka, made from spelt, has little bite and a pleasant aftertaste. Plus: 15 percent of all of Snow Leopard Vodka’s profits go toward conservation projects for the critically endangered cats. Pass a bottle and some ginger beer!

Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy of Liquor.com

Absolut Elyx, $50

Though many of the other vodkas on this list have limited distribution throughout the States, you’ve probably seen—or at least heard of—Absolut Elyx. The higher-end version of the brand’s classic vodka offering, Elyx is distilled from Swedish wheat and made in copper column stills (hence the metallic packaging). Mix it in a summery vodka cocktail or dress up your brunch Bloody with a measure or two. Either way, this stuff will look pretty on your bar.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up