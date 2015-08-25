6 Vodkas for People Who Think They Don't Like Vodka

You hear it from vodka companies all the time: “Our vodka—distilled 47 times and made from the purest spring water in the world—is the best vodka in the world.”

Okay, that precise example is a bit of an exaggeration. But the gimmick is real, and you’ve likely noticed the hyperbolic advertising on TV, in magazines and billboards. Hell, Smirnoff even launched a new ad in April that pokes fun at the exaggerated claims. (“It’s made only from potatoes that look like famous people’s faces.”

Even if you’re a little weary of the vodka game—or if you flat out think you don’t like this “flavorless, odorless” spirit—there are definitely bottles worth paying attention to.

This piece originally appeared on Liquor.com.