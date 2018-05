Sure, everyone knows that James Bond likes his Martinis shaken and not stirred, but it’s the take on said cocktail that had a real twist in Casino Royale. In the 1953 Ian Fleming book that the movie is based on, the recipe is as follows: “Three measures of Gordon's, one of vodka, half a measure of Kina Lillet. Shake it very well until it's ice-cold, then add a large thin slice of lemon peel. Got it?” Appropriately, Bond (Daniel Craig) orders it pretty much that exact way in the 2008 film.