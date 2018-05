Women have been wearing two-pieces since 1913, but it wasn’t until the 1940s that the classic bikini look we know and love (and fear in all dressing rooms) popped up. And though some days we wish we could go back to wearing a dress and bonnet on the beach since our diet went out the window in March, the bikini isn’t going anywhere and is an iconic part of summer (and essential to all James Bond movies). If you’re on the market for one, adorable new line Bykini has a great variety of suits that won’t break the bank.