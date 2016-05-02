The 6 Things That Might Happen If You Give Up Sugar

Food & Wine

You start each morning off with a spinach-beet-and-apple smoothie. You eat a salad for lunch every day. And you actually like kale. Unironically.

You’re now ready for the ultimate challenge: Giving up the spoonful of sugar in your coffee, the Oreo (or four) after lunch and that bowl of ice cream for dessert. 

Here are six things that might happen when you give up refined sugar. May the force be with you.

This piece originally appeared on PureWow.

1 of 6 © TWENTY20

It Will Be Really Hard At First

We’re not gonna lie--the first 48 hours will be tough. Every time you walk by the snack cabinet, those Swedish Fish you bought last week will be calling your name. When your co-worker offers you a peanut butter cup, you’ll probably have to fight back tears. But trust us. It gets easier.

Advertisement
2 of 6 © TWENTY20

Food Might Taste Better

Once you’ve cut out sugar for a few days, you might realize that foods like fruit, yogurt and even nuts have a natural sweetness you’ve never noticed before. (OK, it’s still not the same as a Snickers, but it’s something.)

3 of 6 © TWENTY20

You Might Actually Like Black Coffee

If you think unsweetened coffee tastes like dirt, try it again after abstaining from sugar for a few days. After drinking it au naturel a couple times, you’ll get used to the bitterness—and if it’s still too gross, add some unsweetened coconut milk to lighten things up.

Advertisement
4 of 6 © TWENTY20

Your Headaches Might Go Away

Eating foods with lots of sugar, like candy or cookies, causes your blood sugar to spike rapidly, then shoot back down again. For some people, this can cause headaches. After cutting out refined sugar, your blood sugar will stay relatively stable all day long, preventing that 2 p.m. pounding head.

Advertisement
5 of 6 © TWENTY20

Your Energy Levels Might Be More Consistent

The sugar rush you get after eating a handful of gummy worms might help you stay productive for a few minutes, but a drop in energy will quickly follow. Stick with natural sources of energy, like fruits and veggies, instead. Your levels will stay consistent, so you can finish that jog and still have enough energy to make dinner.

Advertisement
6 of 6 © TWENTY20

When You Eat It Again, You'll Really Appreciate It

After giving up sugar for a week, we rewarded ourselves with a big pat on the back. Just kidding--we rewarded ourselves with ice cream. Usually we’d gobble up the entire thing in five minutes and then head over to the bakery next door, but this time, we savored every bite. Moderation is key, people.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up