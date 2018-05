Statistics released by the Center for Disease Control indicate that approximately 5.1 million people in the United States suffer from heart failure. Your best bet for fighting this deadly disease is daily exercise, a healthy diet and avoiding tobacco.

The good news? A drink a day may also help keep heart failure away, according to a study published in January in the European Heart Journal. The researchers suggest that middle-age men in their 40s, 50s and 60s who drink a small glass of wine, eight ounces of beer, or one shot of hard liquor per day could cut their risk of heart failure by 20 percent. Women saw a 16-percent reduction.