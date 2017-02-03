6 Super Bowl Worthy Beers from Atlanta and New England

The Super Bowl and beer go together like the Super Bowl and pizza… or the Super Bowl and Buffalo wings… or the Super Bowl and that seven-layer dip that’s the only thing you’ve ever seen your roommate make in the kitchen. In the olden days, you’d prepare for the big game by grabbing a case of Natural Light and that was that. But with the recent explosion in breweries across the country, it’s easier than ever to support your favorite team by also supporting a brewery from the same city.

With that in mind, I’ve recommended three beers from breweries based in Atlanta and “New England” (wherever that is) Also, though both these areas are home to plenty of extraordinary brews, I tried to take into account that the Super Bowl is a national event and picked some beers that hopefully you can find in other parts of the country as well. Plus, come on, if you live in either these places and don’t already know your favorites beers, stop watching football and go hit up some breweries.