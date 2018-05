The elderflower makes quite an impact for being such a petite blossom.

Delicate and fragrant, the little white flower hits its peak the summer. That’s exactly when you should be pouring St-Germain into your cocktails.

Sure, you could serve it simply with sparkling water or Champagne. But you’d be surprised at how a nimble thread of elderflower liqueur can wake up rum, tequila and gin.

This piece originally appeared on Liquor.com.