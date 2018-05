If you’re looking for peace and quiet, look no further than this Adirondack resort where cell service is spotty and you won’t find any TVs or computers on site. Built by the Rockefellers as an upstate retreat, the Point is very rustic lake house meets refined luxury. Spend your days horseback riding, canoeing or waterskiing, and your nights enjoying truffle popcorn over a blazing campfire.

From $1,600 per night, for two adults, all amenities included