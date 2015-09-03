The 6 Ingredients That Will Transform Your Bourbon

Food & Wine

Simplicity is key when making cocktails at home. Though it’s hard not to love a basic whiskey and ginger ale, sometimes it’s exactly that: basic. Then again, more than three or four ingredients in one glass can spell disaster for your kitchen and your drinks. But when armed with a small arsenal of mixing supplies, your at-home bourbon cocktail–drinking experience improves ten-fold. And what you need beyond the basic kitchen supplies is surprisingly limited.

The six ingredients you need at the ready:

Sweet vermouth
Campari
Simple syrup
Angostura bitters
Lemon
Soda water

First things first. From your cupboard, you’ll need sugar (combine it with water for a batch of simple syrup), fresh lemon juice (save the peel!) and soda water. Next up: Buy bottles of sweet vermouth and Campari—and don’t forget the dropper of Angostura Bitters, which you may even be able to pick up at the grocery store.

This piece originally appeared on Liquor.com.

1 of 5 Courtesy of Liquor.com

Boulevardier

What You Need: Bourbon, sweet vermouth, Campari

Mix, stir and sip. It’s really as simple as that to get this American twist on the classic Italian Negroni.

Get the recipe for the Boulevardier.

Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy of Liquor.com

Old Fashioned

What You Need: Bourbon, sugar, Angostura Bitters, lemon peel

An ultra-classic, this Old Fashioned is one of those must-know recipes. In lieu of muddled fruit in this recipe, mix together the bitters and sugar, muddle, add the bourbon and ice, and garnish with a lemon peel. Easy peasy.

Get the recipe for the Old Fashioned.

3 of 5 Courtesy of Liquor.com

Manhattan

What You Need: Bourbon, sweet vermouth, Angostura bitters, lemon peel

Did you know this elegant quaff only takes three ingredients to make—not including the garnish? Though it’s typically topped with a bright red cherry, the lemon peel provides a welcome update.

Get the recipe for the Manhattan.

Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy of Liquor.com

Whiskey Sour

What You Need: Bourbon, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup

The inner workings of your lemon will come in handy. No pre-made sour mix here, thanks.

Get the recipe for the Whiskey Sour.

Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy of Liquor.com

Bourbon Collins

What You Need: Bourbon, fresh lemon juice, sugar, soda water

If the Whiskey Sour is a bit too, well, sour for your taste, dump it in a Collins glass, add ice and top with soda. Who knew cocktailing could be so easy?

Get the recipe for the Bourbon Collins.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up