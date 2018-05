Here’s the trick to eating late at night: It won’t make you gain weight as long as you make good food choices. Nutritionist Jamie Mast told Women’s Health, “A calorie is a calorie…If your total calorie intake for the day is greater than what you are burning, this can lead to weight gain regardless of what time it is.” Basically, it doesn’t matter when you eat but more importantly what you eat, how much you eat and how much you exercise.