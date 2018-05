Hold on, pumpkin-haters. There’s no actual squash in this cocktail, only a cheerful grinning garnish carved from a whole orange. Mesmerized by their personal jack o’lantern, your party guests probably won’t even notice the cocktail underneath. But you’ll be happy to hear that it’s a speedy shakerful of vodka, fresh orange juice and triple sec. That’s good, because you’ll need that extra prep time for carving.

Get the recipe for the Jack O’Lantern Martini.