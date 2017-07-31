6 Essential Tequilas and Mezcals for Your Home Bar

At some point, a long time ago, someone somewhere designated clear spirits as the right stuff to drink during the summer months. Sure, the clean, crisp flavors of vodka and gin make ultra-refreshing cocktails, but the rich, bold flavors of unaged tequila and mezcal likely had something to do with it too.

The Mexican spirits pair well with warm-weather fruits like strawberries and pineapple—plus the bottles are a solid vehicle for spice. There are so many brands making fantastic tequila and mezcal now that there’s often no need for mixers at all.

And let’s be clear: Even aged tequilas and mezcals are key for summer. So whether you’re a novice or an authority (find out here), it’s time to get your (agave) home bar on point.

This article originally appeared on Liquor.com.