6 Essential Cocktails for September Entertaining

It seems like Julep and Margarita season was just beginning a couple of weeks ago. Where oh where did summer go? Now there are only a couple of weeks left before the official start of autumn (gasp).

Thankfully, changes in season only mean good things for your cocktails. To keep it fresh and fruity, change up your September party menu with ripe, juicy berries that only have a few weeks left to live, and fruits that are just getting their cool-weather luster, like apples and pears.

The best part? Cooler weather means lots of whiskey.

This piece originally appeared on Liquor.com.