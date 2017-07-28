6 Essential Cocktails for May Entertaining

It’s May, the year is half over and if you’re going to sulk over all those New Year’s resolutions that fell through, you might as well have a drink. With May comes the harvesting of some of the sweetest, juiciest fruit, perfect for relaxing in the hot sun and letting the time tick by. Apricots, plums, peaches and almost every berry you can stomach are in the supermarket and ready to be muddled, pureed and incorporated into your glass.

Silver Cloud

If the photo doesn’t say it all, the ingredients themselves speak volumes. Peach shrub, lavender and gin make this cocktail perfect for spring. Egg white will add a light, frothiness and lemon juice complements the sweet vinegar twinge of the shrub. Consider this your new brunch cocktail.

Get the recipe for the Silver Cloud.

Rhubarb & Strawberry Collins

Fact: There’s nothing more refreshing on a hot day than a Tom Collins. While the classic recipe is fast and simple, why not spruce it up when there’s so much fresh produce available? Tossing in rhubarb and strawberry creates a cocktail guaranteed to quench your thirst and impress all your friends. Pro tip: If you don’t have Aperol, get some. It pairs very well with strawberries and will add a slight hint of bitterness.

Get the recipe for the Rhubarb and Strawberry Collins.

Off to the Races

Even if you can’t make it the Derby itself, you can bet on this cocktail. A take on the Julep, this spicy and sweet treat is a refreshing take on a familiar classic. It’ll need some prep work to make the Peach-Apricot-Chipotle Chile Agave Nectar, which isn’t as complicated as it sounds. Trust us, you’ll end up with a smoky, bourbon delight. Tip your Derby hat to this.

Get the recipe for Off to the Races.

Raspberry Caipirinha

Can’t spend the month in Brazil? Pretend you’re there with this springtime twist on the country’s national drink. If you’re a seasoned Caipirinha slinger, just toss some raspberries in the glass before muddling. If you’re a newbie to the cocktail, head to the supermarket, you have a lot of catching up to do.

Get the recipe for the Raspberry Caipirinha.

Spiced Rhubarb Gimlet

You don’t have to have everything on ice when drinking during spring. This Spiced Rhubarb Gimlet captures the essence of the season—up—in a coupe glass. Just add some rhubarb shrub, lime juice, gin and bitters and you have a sophisticated drink that keeps the incoming heat at bay.

Get the recipe for the Spiced Rhubarb Gimlet.

Strawberry Daiquiri

C’mon, a classic is a classic. Forget the Daiquiri of yesteryear with artificial ingredients. This recipe requires fresh fruit and quality rum for a blended treat. Strawberries are ripe and abundant this month, which makes them perfect for a cocktail. Make this cocktail before those berries vanish.

Get the recipe for the Strawberry Daiquiri.

