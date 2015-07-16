6 Easy-Drinking American Beers You Should Pack For Your Beach Trip

This piece originally appeared on Liquor.com.

The picnic’s packed and the sunscreen’s been liberally applied. What’s missing from your beach kit?

A crisp, cool six-pack chilling under a blanket of ice. Where to start, though? It depends on your beachfront activity of choice. If you’re into competitive sand-castle construction, you might want to experiment with a tangy hibiscus-laced Gose. Prefer a seaside clambake? Then it’s time to break out a blonde ale licked with Atlantic sea salt.

No matter your beach-bound agenda, these highly-drinkable summer beers will serve you well. All of them hover right around 5 percent ABV or less, which means you can enjoy a few of them in a row as the sun beats down. Your cooler was born for this.