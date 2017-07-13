6 Cocktail Mixers That Won't Blow Your Diet

It’s officially April, which means that many people who started strong with a New Year’s resolution have now totally dropped the ball. Who can blame them—especially if that resolution was focused on eating and drinking healthier.

There’s little more daunting than cutting all that delicious sugar from your diet. Let’s be real: Drinking healthy to most people means vodka sodas, the occasional glass of wine and no beer. B-O-R-I-N-G.

An ounce of the average 80-proof liquor contains about 64 calories, meaning that there’s about 128 calories of liquor in the average cocktail. Unless you’re willing to cut down on the amount of booze (and who wants to do that?), you’ve got to look to the mixers to do all the calorie-cutting work.

Let’s talk about six ways to make that healthy drinking downright delicious.

This article originally appeared on Liquor.com.