The best thing about a Mimosa is not how easy it is to make (though that’s definitely a plus). It’s that a Mimosa is a great basepoint for experimentation. The Strawberry Pineapple Mimosa adds two additional flavors to the classic to create a more complex drink than your normal bubbly and OJ. Not a fan of pineapples or strawberries? Just use this formula to add any fruit juice. Get the recipe.