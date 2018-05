One of Ernest Hemingway’s drinks of choice, the Mojito’s roots are rather humble. The refreshing beverage was born out of the necessity to mask the taste of rotgut rum. The story goes that Cuban farmers would add lime, sugarcane juice, and a whole lot of mint to the cheap booze to create what is now known as the Mojito. The Cuban cocktail gained fame in the United States during Prohibition, when Americans would travel to Cuba for vacation and to indulge in all the alcohol they could get their hands on. The recipe was enhanced in the U.S. with the addition of sparkling water and lots of ice. Get the recipe for the Mojito.