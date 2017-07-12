6 Agave Spirits That Show Tequila Is Just The Beginning

Raicilla is the true outlaw of agave spirits. It's made outside of any denomination of origin, mostly in the western part of Jalisco (the tequila-producing mecca), from a number of different agaves, and in an array of styles. It's also got a wild-eyed, untamable range of flavors. La Venenosa ("venom"), created by chef Esteban Morales Garibi and imported by Fidencio Mezcal's Arik Torren, is currently the only raicilla for sale in the U.S. But don't just trust its pedigree: These four completely unique expressions are special.

The black-label Raicilla Sierra de Jalisco is particularly unconventional in that it's only distilled once. It explodes with a sake-like freshness, tart acidity, and blooming fruity papaya. The 91-proof green-sticker Costa de Jalisco is a mix of rhodacantha and angustifolia agave that's distilled in wood not just fermented in wood, like so many mezcals. It lights up on the nose with piney aromatics and has a gorgeously spicy and round taste.

Into pechuga mezcals? While La Venenosa's red mark is not distilled with a raw chicken breast, it has a similarly unctuous, gamey and fruity scent. It's also got a fairly potent 47 percent ABV, so you'll get a little blast of alcohol on the back of the tongue. The orange-label Sierra del Tigre de Jalisco is the oddest of the bunch: a raicilla made from wild inaequidens agave that's got a nose that can only be likened to that of a hard cheese. Its transformation in the mouth, though, is remarkable: it morphs into a mix of berry and cilantro notes. Each of the Venenosa raicillas is pretty astounding in its own way.