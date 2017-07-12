6 Agave Spirits That Show Tequila Is Just The Beginning

The way tequila and mezcal have won over the world in the last few years, you’d think those two spirits were the alpha and the omega of agave-based drinking.
They're not.
There are a range of other exciting agave spirits produced all over Mexico—and some are even produced in our own backyard in the U.S. From cheesy Jaliscan raicillas to musty Chihuahuan sotols to homegrown agave spirits, now’s a good time to take the next step beyond Arandas and Oaxaca.
This article originally appeared on Liquor.com.
