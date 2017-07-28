6 Actors Who Actually Got Drunk While Filming Their Movies

For most of us, the end-of-the-day cocktail serves as a reward for surviving another workday. For others, drinking on the job—not after—is the norm. (Hello, bartenders.) Actors spend a lot of time hanging out, waiting for scenes to get shot and sometimes look to the sauce to alleviate boredom. Similarly, some actors pour themselves into their roles and imbibe in the name of keeping it Method. Whatever the reason—be it boredom or realism or addiction—these half-dozen celebrities may have hit the bottle a little too hard on the job.

This article originally appeared on Liquor.com.