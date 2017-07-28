6 Actors Who Actually Got Drunk While Filming Their Movies

For most of us, the end-of-the-day cocktail serves as a reward for surviving another workday. For others, drinking on the job—not after—is the norm. (Hello, bartenders.) Actors spend a lot of time hanging out, waiting for scenes to get shot and sometimes look to the sauce to alleviate boredom. Similarly, some actors pour themselves into their roles and imbibe in the name of keeping it Method. Whatever the reason—be it boredom or realism or addiction—these half-dozen celebrities may have hit the bottle a little too hard on the job.

Daniel Radcliffe

Even Harry Potter himself has found solace in the bottle. According to Daily Mail, actor Daniel Radcliffe spent years partying, and even showed up drunk to the set of the wizard franchise films. Said Radcliffe: “I went into work still drunk. I can point to many scenes where I'm just gone. Dead behind the eyes. I have a very addictive personality. It was a problem.”

Jennifer Lawrence

In a Global Google+ Hangout fan Q&A, Hunger Games actress Jennifer Lawrence admitted that she got drunk with the cast of Catching Fire while filming. In an interview with David Letterman on The Late Show, promoting the same movie, Lawrence said she was bored on the Catching Fire set and drank Piña Coladas in her trailer.

Anna Kendrick

It seems fitting that while shooting the movie Drinking Buddies, actress Anna Kendrick got drunk on set. Accidentally, of course. While filming scenes, the actress was given real beer after drinking the non-alcoholic variety during previous scenes. The result? Drunkenness at work and slight embarrassment. Kendrick told Vulture: “I was pounding beer, and I didn't realize it was real until halfway through the take. I was like, I'm super drunk right now! “

Brad Pitt & Edward Norton

While we may never know quite how seriously Brad Pitt and Edward Norton took the fight scenes in Fight Club, it’s said that director David Fincher turned the camera on his famous pair after a night of heavy imbibing. The short scene in which Pitt and Norton drunkenly fire off golf balls was said to be shot after the two had gotten drunk. The director smartly took advantage of the moment.

Shia LeBeouf

While shooting the Depression-era Prohibition film Lawless, actor Shia LeBeouf turned to moonshine to get real for his role as a bootlegger. “I did it for the movie. I didn’t drink off set for no reason,” LeBeouf told Page Six. “I did it because, when I showed up on set the next day, my [bleep]ing eyes looked like this and my face…had that drunk bloat that I needed, that I couldn’t have if that wasn’t going on.”

