6 ’70s Style Icons to Inspire Your Wardrobe This Fall

Flares, platforms, large sunglasses and peasant blouses. The best of ’70s fashion has influenced this year’s fall looks.

“I’m loving the kick flares, high­-waisted anything, suede everything, button-front miniskirts, chiffon maxis in muted tones and tiny babydoll­-esque dresses,” Impossibly Imperfect blogger Ashley Nelson tells FWx. “Jill Stuart’s fall 2015 runway presentation was the epitome of the ’70s, with her miniskirts, turtlenecks and suede coats. Karen Walker’s collection personified ’70s glam, filled with killer flares and a deep-cut denim jumpsuit complete with a wrap ­belt. Anything from Chloé’s fall runway is welcome in my closet, too!”

To provide some stunning and flawless inspiration, we look to our favorite muses who define the perfect 1970s fashion girl.

Ali Macgraw

Effortlessly chic with a gorgeous complexion and shiny hair, Ali Macgraw nailed the boho look. Calvin Klein once described her to Vanity Fair as someone who "exemplified the great American Style."

Bianca Jagger

If you want to know how to wear a jumpsuit, just look to Bianca Jagger. Add a wide-brimmed hat and you’re golden.

Cher

For anything with fringe, sequins or something inappropriately short, turn to Cher.

Jackie O.

She was an icon in every decade during which she was alive, but in the 1970s we saw a whole new side of Jackie. It was all about the Pucci, Yves Saint Laurent, head scarves and giant sunglasses.

Debbie Harry

One of the founders of punk style, this music icon knew how to rock a pair of thigh-high boots.

Farrah Fawcett

Want to know how to wear a pair of bell bottoms? Like, really wear a pair? Look no further than this Charlie’s Angel. She was also an expert at not wearing a bra.

