6 ’70s Style Icons to Inspire Your Wardrobe This Fall

Flares, platforms, large sunglasses and peasant blouses. The best of ’70s fashion has influenced this year’s fall looks.

“I’m loving the kick flares, high­-waisted anything, suede everything, button-front miniskirts, chiffon maxis in muted tones and tiny babydoll­-esque dresses,” Impossibly Imperfect blogger Ashley Nelson tells FWx. “Jill Stuart’s fall 2015 runway presentation was the epitome of the ’70s, with her miniskirts, turtlenecks and suede coats. Karen Walker’s collection personified ’70s glam, filled with killer flares and a deep-cut denim jumpsuit complete with a wrap ­belt. Anything from Chloé’s fall runway is welcome in my closet, too!”

To provide some stunning and flawless inspiration, we look to our favorite muses who define the perfect 1970s fashion girl.