5 of the Weirdest Vodkas and Gins You Can Buy

The creepy thrill of seeing arachnids up close is as great past the age of 21 as it is when you’re eight. But the thrill disappears and terror ensues when said arachnid(s) ends up in your glass, dead. These freaky Thailand Unique bottlings have no qualms about throwing eight—or more—legged creatures in vodka. Infused with everything from tarantulas and scorpions to bamboo worms and centipedes, these spirits have a super-special perk: All creepy crawlies can be eaten (though the company does mention that you may want to cook them first. You know, so they go down easier).

We’d prefer to go James Bond–style any day.