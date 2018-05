There’s something so wonderfully wholesome about a rice krispies treat. Like graham crackers and apple juice, it sends me back in a Proustian rush, overwhelmed by the smell of soccer practice grass and the lemon lime gatorade sticking to my lips. And I still love them. My cousin Erica makes them for family get togethers, and most recently, her son Jack’s first birthday. I ate six.

The following recipes are based off of Erica’s basic recipe, which benefit from the addition of sea salt. Yum! For classic folk, the brown butter sea salt is the best version of the original; cinnamon roll is a guaranteed crowd pleaser with cream cheese and cinnamon ribboning throughout; funfetti is the perfect festive treat for a party; strawberry pretzel just screams after-school snack to me with its sweet and salty combination; and matcha dark chocolate (my favorite) is for those of you who love a twist. Enjoy!