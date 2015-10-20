5 Ways To Add Persimmons To Your Classic Cocktails

Just as we’re mourning the end of peach season, a new crop of fall fruit ripens. Persimmons, which have an autumn appropriate hue, can be enjoyed raw, cooked, or added to a classic cocktail.

There are two varieties of persimmon readily available: the round, squat fuyu, a mildly sweet variety, and the astringent hachiya, which must be completely soft, even mushy, before they’re sweet enough to eat.

Looking to give your Old Fashioneds and Cosmopolitans a seasonal makeover? An easy addition of autumn’s tangerine-hued persimmon is what Mother Nature ordered.

This piece originally appeared on Liquor.com.