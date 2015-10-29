5 Ways to Add Aged Rum To Your Fall Cocktails

It’s a misconception that rum, the base for so many summer punches and swizzles, needs to go to the back of liquor cabinet when cold weather arrives. Don’t let this myth live on.

Sure, perhaps autumn isn’t the best time to drink a Mojito, but instead of shunning the sugar cane spirit altogether, just shift from the white rums of summer to the darker stuff when the weather turns. With notes of caramel and a touch of sweetness, aged rum is a great alternative to whiskey, Cognac and other darker liquors that are synonymous with fall and winter.

While dark rums are great sipped, they really bring some depth to cocktails. Let these cocktails convince you to become a year-round rum drinker.

This piece originally appeared on Liquor.com.

Rum Daiquiri

We know, we know. We did just tell you that the best Daiquiri uses white rum but trust us, using dark rum in this classic cocktail is real treat. The aged spirit brings a deeper, richer and sweeter taste to the drink, making it great for an after-dinner delight. By switching up the rum, you can have Daiquiris all year long. Who wouldn’t want that?

Get the recipe for the Daiquiri.

Black Barrel Sazerac

The Sazerac has always been a classic rye whiskey cocktail—until now. This variation on the traditional recipe swaps out the whiskey for dark rum, replaces simple syrup with agave nectar and throws in a bit of white crème de cacao in the mix as well. The result is a smooth and mellow cocktail with pop of bitterness and herbal taste thanks to the bitters and absinthe.

Get the recipe for the Black Barrel Sazerac.

Creole Crusta

If presentation is your thing, the Creole Crusta will be right up your alley. Adorned with an elaborate lemon twist and a sugar rim, this drink is always the best dressed in the room. A riff off the Brandy Crusta, this cocktail brings everything—spice, sweetness, tartness and bitterness—to the table. Demerara rum joins chile flake-infused orange liqueur and dandelion bitters for a cocktail worthy for all your holiday parties.

Get the recipe for the Creole Crusta.

Colony Records

The best fall drinks keep seasonal ingredients in mind. This dark rum cocktail mingles with cranberry syrup for a taste that’s perfect for the colder months. Grapefruit juice joins the mix, along with Angostura bitters, resulting in a simple concoction that can easily be batched up for your next holiday get together. Your guests will thank you.

Get the recipe for Colony Records.

Coquito

The inherent sweetness and caramel-like flavor of dark rums make them perfect for milk cocktails and creamy punches. A mixture of coconut cream, vanilla bean, nutmeg, cinnamon and—you guessed it—dark rum makes this cocktail a perfect nightcap or something rich to sip on with family while the temperature drops.

Get the recipe for the Coquito.

