5 Ways to Add Aged Rum To Your Fall Cocktails

It’s a misconception that rum, the base for so many summer punches and swizzles, needs to go to the back of liquor cabinet when cold weather arrives. Don’t let this myth live on.

Sure, perhaps autumn isn’t the best time to drink a Mojito, but instead of shunning the sugar cane spirit altogether, just shift from the white rums of summer to the darker stuff when the weather turns. With notes of caramel and a touch of sweetness, aged rum is a great alternative to whiskey, Cognac and other darker liquors that are synonymous with fall and winter.

While dark rums are great sipped, they really bring some depth to cocktails. Let these cocktails convince you to become a year-round rum drinker.

This piece originally appeared on Liquor.com.