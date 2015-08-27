5 Vodka Cocktails Where You Can't Taste The Booze

Not all vodkas are created equal. While this may not be news to anyone who’s familiar with the “neutral” spirit, it might surprise those who only have experience with the astringent qualities of bottom-shelf vodka.

The mark of a great vodka is not its ability to completely disappear into a drink (or to “get the job done”), but to seamlessly support other ingredients with the right amount of oomph—and no rubbing alcohol flavor.

Amaze yourself with vodka’s ability to blend with everything from citrus and strawberries to espresso and spices.

This piece originally appeared on Liquor.com.