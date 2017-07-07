5 Unexpectedly Amazing Fruits To Try During Your Next Happy Hour

When the weekend rolls around, do you get the itch to try something new?

You could try rock climbing or a hot yoga class, but it’s probably in your best interest to steer your prowess in the direction of the produce aisle—and your cocktails.

Top New York bartender Naren Young has been imbibing and experimenting with everything from kumquats to sugar snap peas for his column Drink Me Now. He’s discovered a dozen different ways to use these freaky ingredients in cocktails, so check out a few of the fruits and vegetables that you’d never expect could make a gloriously scrumptious drink.

This piece originally appeared on Liqour.com.