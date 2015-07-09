5 Thirst-Quenching Watermelon Cocktails Perfect for Summer

The award for summer’s most popular fruit? Watermelon—by a landslide. The trick to ingesting more watermelon all season long? Spike, scoop and juice it into blush-pink cocktails.

Watermelon’s sweet flesh marries well with most spirits. Rum, gin, tequila—even cachaça wants in on the melon action. So go ahead and give the people what they want: Thirst-quenching watermelon coolers that beg to be drunk dockside, beachside or afloat in any large body of water.

This article originally appeared on Liquor.com.