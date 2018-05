Real talk: Avocados are annoying. They’re so colorful and pretty and delicious, yes, but they’re also just so damn hard to serve, what with all the discoloration that happens approximately six seconds after you slice it. To be safe, skip the avo toast unless you don’t mind your breakfast looking like something that wasn’t meant for human consumption. Instead, opt for toast with nut butter or yogurt and granola that keeps its appeal during the duration of the elevator ride.