It’s not uncommon to find red and white cocktails. But what about the blue? This punch from Home Bar Girl’s Dani DeLuna celebrates the full trio of colors on the U.S. flag. A slice of watermelon for garnish has the red and white covered, but the real magic comes with the combination of tequila, blue curaçao, Cointreau, lime juice and bitters. This blue elixir isn’t so different from a Margarita, so you know your guests will be plenty happy.

Get the recipe for the L.O.W. Punch.