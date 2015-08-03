5 Sour American Beers For People Who Love It Tart

Raise your glass if you prefer beer with a bit of barnyard funk.
You’ve officially boarded the sour beer train, maybe spurred by a taste of an authentic Belgian lambic. Here’s the hitch: If you don’t have a top-notch beer importer nearby, this style of beer can be hard to find in the States. True lambics can only be produced in the Pajottenland and Senne River Valley of Belgium. Why is this so important? Because the highly specific wild yeasts and bacteria of this area deliver the spontaneously fermented flavor that you’ve come to cherish.
