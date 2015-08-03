5 Sour American Beers For People Who Love It Tart

Even though U.S. breweries can’t produce traditional lambic beers, there’s plenty of sour exploration going on domestically. They might not have the same yeast strains as Belgium, but introducing their own bacterias and yeasts can result in exciting new styles (and funky tasting notes) that haven’t been seen before.

So if you’re jonesing for a hint of old leather or sweaty horse blanket but can’t track down an authentic lambic—don’t despair. Sour sub-genres like the American wild ale, Berliner Weisse and rediscovered gose can deliver your fix without the wild goose chase. Get puckering with a handful of high-rated sour suds.