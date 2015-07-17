5 Small-Batch Aperitifs You Should Seek Out This Summer

Consider the aperitif a liquid wakeup call for your stomach and spirits. The European tradition of prefacing a meal with a well-chilled, appetite-teasing beverage continues to catch on in the States. And for good reason.

Overseas, aperitifs like Lillet and Campari are classic starting points, but American offerings have recently been eager to catch up. Small-batch makers from all around the country are bottling new ways to stimulate the palate with hand-harvested botanicals and seasonal fruit. Some are easy-drinking on their own, simply chilled; others require only a splash of soda water and ice. All of them are proudly local—and begging to give your summer aperitif a fresh perspective.

This article originally appeared on Liquor.com.