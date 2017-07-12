5 Rye Whiskey Cocktails That Will Put A Smile On Your Face

Funneled into the U.S. from Canada, rye whiskey is known for carrying devoted drinkers through the drought of Prohibition. But sometimes rye doesn’t get the credit it deserves. Sure, it’s harder now to find the quality rye that existed during the Great Experiment. Many are unfortunately sweet. But there are also many that are spicy and straightforward, making up for what some other kinds lack in flavor and versatility.

A lot of drinks truly pop when made with rye. Manhattans, now often made with bourbon, originally used rye, probably for its ability to stand up to sweet vermouth and bitters. The same goes for Old Fashioneds and a bevy of classic New Orleans drinks. The true beauty of rye lies in its ability to mix with just one or multiple other ingredients and still maintain its sense of self. These foolproof drinks would be good pretty much any day of the year.

This piece originally appeared on Liquor.com.