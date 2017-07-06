5 Remarkably Green St. Patrick’s Day Drinks You Won’t Regret

St. Patrick’s Day is nigh: What to drink during the impending sloshfest? All signs point toward obnoxiously green liquids. Kelly green beer and Jell-O shots spring to mind.

But there’s a safer course—one that doesn’t require you to ingest synthetic dyes for the holiday’s sake. Naturally green cocktails filled with herbs, fruit and green tea will keep you above the fray and leave you feeling fresh as a four-leaf clover.

This piece originally appeared on Liquor.com.