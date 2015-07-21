5 Refreshing Sake Cocktails to Liven up Your Summer

This article originally appreard on Liquor.com.

Sake, sake, sake bomb! If you’re an adventurous enough eater to try sushi, you’ve probably indulged in one of these shooters.

There’s a mindless joy to dropping a shot of sake into a cold beer and hammering it back. But there are so many more ways to enjoy the Japanese wine made from fermented rice.

Sake, a staple in much of Japan, can take on many flavors—fruity, spicy, herbal, floral. That makes it an interesting, versatile ingredient for cocktails. (Set aside any purist use of the word “cocktail,” thank you very much.) Think Champagne, tomato juice, cherries and much more.