1. Blankets are not enough. One of the great pleasures of a picnic is laying in the sun - so make your neck and back comfortable by packing a little extra support. Brings pillows, ottomans, or, in a pinch a few extra blankets to roll up. It will make it much more comfortable.

2. Prepare for easy cleanup! Pack two disposable bags, one for trash and one for dirty utensils. It's so much easier to have everything separated and organized.

3. Pack smart. Now is not the time to serve something with a bunch of different components and sauces, or that anything that requires knife work. Simple salads, sandwiches, and finger foods that can be served at room temperature work best.