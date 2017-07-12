5 New Whiskies That Are Worth Your Money

Liquor stores are constantly inundated with new brands of whiskey. Whether it’s a recently launched boutique brand or “hand-crafted” bourbon, a new bottling from one of the big guys or a questionably flavored expression, there’s no shortage of new whiskies to try.

From bourbon and rye to Scotch and Japanese whisky, the category continues to not only expand to include new types of whiskey, but also to experiment within these established categories. Sometimes that means altering the types of casks the whiskey is aged in; other times the amount of time it spends in a barrel is shifted.

It can be difficult to figure out which new bottlings are worth your hard-earned buck. You wouldn’t want to drop $80 and end up with a whiskey that you’ll only drink when the rest of your stock is out, right?

Rest assured, these brand spankin’ new bottles of Scotch, Irish whiskey, rye and bourbon will satisfy any kind of whiskey-tooth.

This piece originally appeared on Liquor.com.