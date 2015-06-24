5 New Spiced Rums To Try Right Now

Not long ago, spiced rums were kind of a snooze. The primary flavor was vanilla and not much else. Of course everyone wanted to drown them in cola.

The newest crop of spiced rums are nothing like that. They’re fun and approachable—with many a unique twist. Just like many new gins are made with unusual botanicals, a growing number of rums are showcasing distinctive spices and flavorings, like coffee, coconut or cardamom. The beach is ready when you are.

This article originally appeared on Liquor.com.