5 New Spiced Rums To Try Right Now

Food & Wine

Not long ago, spiced rums were kind of a snooze. The primary flavor was vanilla and not much else. Of course everyone wanted to drown them in cola.

The newest crop of spiced rums are nothing like that. They’re fun and approachable—with many a unique twist. Just like many new gins are made with unusual botanicals, a growing number of rums are showcasing distinctive spices and  flavorings, like coffee, coconut or cardamom. The beach is ready when you are.  

This article originally appeared on Liquor.com.

1 of 5 Courtesy of Liquor.com

Blue Chair Bay Coconut Spiced Rum Cream ($19)

It’s not just spiced rum – it’s also a creamy liqueur. Part of singer Kenny Chesney’s rum line, look for an enticing coconut and spice aroma, with a stronger hit of cardamom emerging on the palate. At a gentle 30-proof, it’s an easy sipper straight-up. Buy it here.

Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy of Liquor.com

Brinley Gold Shipwreck Spiced Rum ($26)

Many spiced rums are colored, not aged. However, this nut-brown spirit is made in St. Kitts from a base of rum aged for four years in oak barrels. All that barrel time creates a robust, oaky flavor rounded out with vanilla, dusty nutmeg and allspice. Buy it here.

3 of 5 Courtesy of Liquor.com

Captain Morgan 1671 Commemorative Blend ($20)

For years, Captain Morgan was the only spiced rum game in town, and the brand deserves props for introducing the category to American drinkers. This limited-edition offering was finished in Spanish oak, and was intended to mimic the flavor elements that might have been found in barrels of rum on board Captain Henry Morgan’s ship: Think clove, allspice and hazelnut, with a touch of familiar vanilla sweetness. Buy it here.

Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy of Liquor.com

Stolen Coffee & Cigarettes ($24)

This Caribbean rum is nut-brown in the glass, with bold notes of coffee, chocolate and campfire smoke, fading to clove and nutmeg spice. It's an interesting and memorable concept and thankfully doesn't leave you feeling like you licked an ashtray. The producer recommends serving it muddled with sugar and bitters, Old Fashioned–style. Buy it here.

Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy of Liquor.com

Twenty Boat Hand-Crafted Spiced Rum ($45)

Made at the first legal distillery on Cape Cod since Prohibition, this golden rum suggests vanilla, juicy peaches in syrup, perfume-y white flowers, allspice and cardamom. Bottled at a fiery 95-proof, it’s ideal for mixing. Buy it here.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up