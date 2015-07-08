5 New Beach Drinks For Your Next Day Off

Food & Wine

When it comes to beachside cocktails, some trump the competition. Sure, there’s nothing wrong with MojitosCaipirinhas or even a Sex on the Beach. But during your day off in the sun don’t you think you deserve something a little more innovative?

Using ingredients like fresh juices, sorbets, agave nectar and even a bit of absinthe, these cocktails either provide a fresh take on beachside classics or change the waterfront game entirely. Whether you’re having a party on the sand or just giving yourself some quality “me-time,” turn your phone off and start that relaxation process.

This article orginally appeared in Liquor.com.

 

Beach Bum

Never has beach bumming been so elegant. This particular Beach Bum is a delicious citrusy vodka cocktail consisting of fresh lime juice, grenadine and three French spirits. Using Cointreau, Maraschino liqueur and Grey Goose La Poire (a vodka infused with French pears), this cocktail is for those who like to drink with their pinkies up.

Get the recipe for the Beach Bum.

Yerba Buena

With ingredients like mint, lime and agave nectar, the Yerba Buena is a cross between a Margarita and a Mojito—amplified with a healthy dose of ginger beer. This drink is built right in the glass, making it easy to pour on the fly. If you’re expecting a full house, it’s great by the pitcher too.

Get the recipe for the Yerba Buena.

Coconut Colada

When it comes to summer, it’s hard to beat fresh juices and rum. On top of the pineapple and lime juices, the Coconut Colada is armed with a scoop of sorbet for a boozy slushie. And yes, everything is better in a coconut shell.

Get the recipe for the Coconut Colada.

Wilson's Smash

Not in the mood for the super sweet? The Wilson’s Smash is the tropical drink for the serious cocktail lover. With extra-aged rum, caramelized pineapple syrup and absinthe, this drink has rich, smoky and aromatic flavors that all pop thanks to a hint of lime juice.

Get the recipe for the Wilson’s Smash.

Chi Chi Organico

By now, we all know the Piña Colada is essential to drinking by the water. The Chi Chi Organico is a vodka variation on the tiki staple. After infusing vodka with pineapple, the spirit is joined with cream of coconut, pineapple puree, heavy cream and Angostura Bitters for a blended tropical treat.

Get the recipe for the Chi Chi Organico.

