Wines in this mountain region spanning France and Switzerland are on the upswing, likely because of the interesting flavors that come from the extreme climates and limestone-rich terrain. Côtes du Jura whites have almost smoky flavors, while the light, red Arboises taste like strawberries. Both pair well with Comté fondue, a staple in the area, and can be found at the family-owned estate Domaine Ganevat. Note: The owners aren’t Internet savvy, so you’ll have to ask locals for directions. As for accommodations, may we suggest a charming rental cottage.